Nirmal: TSRTC bus hits divider, 13 passengers injured

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Nirmal: Thirteen passengers sustained injuries as a TSRTC bus hit road divider at Ganjal toll plaza in Soan mandal in Nirmal district on Tuesday. Condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

Soan Sub-Inspector K Ravinder said that the driver lost control over the vehicle and dashed road divider before reaching the toll plaza, resulting in injuries to passengers including the conductor and driver. The bus was proceeding to Nirmal from Armoor at the time of the mishap.

The injured were rushed to Nirmal Area Hospital and some of them were discharged by evening. A few of them were under observation. It is suspected that rash driving was the cause of the mishap. Passengers demanded action against the driver by holding him responsible for the accident.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, a case was registered against the driver B Manohar. Investigations were being taken up.

