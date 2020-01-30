Nirmal: Vasantha Panchami ceremonies commence in Basar

By | Published: 12:59 am

Nirmal: Vasantha Panchami, the three day long birth ceremonies of goddess of learning Saraswathi commenced at the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar on Tuesday.

Vedic pundits and priests of the shrine performed Ganapathi Homam, Chandi Yagam and other customary rituals on the first day and second day of the ceremonies. Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy will present silk clothes to the deity and perform special prayers on the third day. Special spiritual events and cultural programmes are being organised to mark the occasion.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the ceremonies. Parents performed Aksharabhayasam, a customary ritual followed for initiating children into education and world of alphabets by thronging the shrine.

Devotees belonging to not only various parts of the Telangana, but also neighbouring Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Chattisgarh are making a beeline to visit the ancient temple in view of Vasantha Panchami.

Believed to be constructed some 5,000 years ago on the northern banks of Godavari, the shrine is the only temple of Saraswathi in southern India. It is believed that sage Vyas had worshipped goddess Saraswathi during the times of Mahabharata. It sees revenue of Rs 18 crore per annum and is visited by nearly 15 lakh devotees annually.

