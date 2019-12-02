Nirmal ZP Chairperson asks students to emulate Abdul Kalam

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Nirmal: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koripelli Vijayalaxmi advised students to emulate former President of India and Missile Man Dr Abdul Kalam and to excel in science and technology fields. She inaugurated the 47th Jawaharlal Nehru National Science and Mathematics Fair-2019 here on Monday. She was joined by District Libraries Corporation Chairman E Rajender, District Science Officer Dr Vinod Kumar and District Educational Officer T Praneetha.

Addressing the students and participants, Vijayalaxmi said that Kalam shined in defense sector though he was born into a financially poor family. “Kalam rose to the post of President of India by rendering matchless services to the field. Pupils must take him as role model,” she suggested. She added that government was providing quality education by setting up residential schools.

Rajender advised the students to create awareness among rural folks who tend to follow superstitious beliefs, by performing well in academics. He told them to utilize libraries equipped with modern facilities and revitalized in the recent past. Pranitha opined that the fair was meant for bringing out creativity of the students.

