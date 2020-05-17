Nirmala disappoints on FRBM issue

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Much was expected by the States from the last tranche announcements by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, but it turned out to be a damp squib.

One of the main demands of several States including Telangana was increase in the FRBM limit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the GSDP to facilitate increased borrowings by the States.

Sitharaman did announce the increase in the FRBM limit, but then she attached a string of conditions in the form of reforms implementation by States to qualify for increased borrowings. States that are already reeling under severe financial crisis on account of the coronavirus crisis and the continuing lockdown are expected to implement the reforms on universalisation of ‘one nation, one ration card,’ ease of doing business, power distribution and Urban Local Bodies, if they wan’t to avail of the FRBM facility to increase their borrowings.

At a time when States are literally scrounging around to meet their basic financial requirements, the Centre, instead of gracefully acceding to the just demands of the State, chose to place conditions that at present times may be difficult if not impossible to meet. As Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar put it, Sitharaman’s conditional increase in the FRBM limit goes against the very essence of collaborative federalism.

The Union Finance Minister only flattered to deceive when she announced the increase in FRBM limits and in the same breath, added that it would be subject to implementation of the four reforms. The borrowings would be released in four installments of .25 per cent for every reform implemented.

Reacting to the announcements, Vinod Kumar said: “It is not correct to link increased borrowing limits to these reforms when States are reeling under the coronavirus crisis. Reforms are always welcome, but they also bring in a lot of pain in the initial stages of implementation.”

The Finance Minister announced a mega stimulus push for education, health and rural employment along with a roadmap for a massive privatisation and merger drive of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in certain areas.

Accordingly, on the fifth and the final day of detailing the mega Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package under the Centre’s ‘Self-Reliant India Movement’, the Minister also eased regulatory norms on insolvency norms and listing norms.

The Minister also gave a monetary break-up of all the measures she announced during the last 5-days. These are cumulatively worth Rs 20,97,053 crore announced under the mega stimulus package which also includes RBI measures and steps announced under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Package (PMGKP).

On Sunday, she announced additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS).

In the Union Budget 2020-21, the government had allocated Rs 61,500 crore for MGNREGS, and the additional Rs 40,000 crore will be over and above this budget estimate, she said.

This additional amount is expected to generate nearly 300 person days of employment in total. Significantly, the decision will aide scores of migrant workers who have left for their villages find employment. But the biggest announcement was on the new Public Sector Enterprise Policy, and opening up of all sectors to private players. Sitharaman said that under the new policy, a list of strategic sectors requiring presence of PSEs in public interest will be notified and in these sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector and private sector will also be allowed to operate.

Notably, Sitharaman announced that in the other, non-strategic sectors, all public sector units will be privatised. The timing of the privatisation will depend on feasibility and other factors, she added.

Furthermore, the Minister gave a major relief for businesses by easing insolvency norms. The Minister announced that no fresh insolvency case will be admitted for the next one year. The Centre had earlier suspended any fresh admission for six months.

Similarly, Centre will also set up a special insolvency framework for MSMEs. The threshold for insolvency will also be raised to Rs 1 crore from the current Rs 1 lakh which will be supportive for the MSME sector.

In another set of reform measures announced on Sunday minor technical and procedural defaults under the Companies Act were decriminalised.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .