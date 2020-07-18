Nirmal’s differently-abled youngster develops low-cost egg incubator

By | Published: 12:04 am

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad Fascination for rearing chicken, goat and sheep and an unflinching streak of determination turned a differently-abled youngster from the district into an inventor of sorts that has pushed him into local limelight.

Boggula Murali’s claim to fame is for the development of a low-cost egg incubator that he believes would be of immense help to the poultry industry. “I developed the incubator a year ago after spending about six months on the project. I failed in my initial attempts, but I was determined to accomplish what I had set out to. I have always been interested in rearing chicken and sheep as I come from an agriculture background,” Murali told Telangana Today.

A graduate in history, the 27-year-old youth, hailing from Mudhole, was physically-challenged. He struggles to walk as one of his legs has not developed fully from his birth. He says he developed the incubator at a cost of just Rs 3,600. “My device’s incubation success rate is 90 per cent, a figure that most other incubators can’t match,” he says confidently, adding that this will increase the profits of poultry farmers.

This creative son of small farmer Laxman, made the incubator using thermocol sheets, planks, two bulbs (60 volts each), a cooling fan, thermo-starter and water box and surprised many with the results of his invention. Murali says the incubator can be a game-changer for poultry farmers since it reduces losses in incubating eggs, which has been a major challenge for them.

Murali was keen on taking up poultry farming but had to give up the idea temporarily after his father died of renal failure eight months ago. He is, however, ready to produce the affordable incubator in bulk if someone extends financial support to him and backs him in setting up a manufacturing unit.

The youngster says he is also working on some farm equipment that would simplify various agriculture activities. “Coming up with some technology that would be useful to farmers is my passion, whether I get recognition for my work or not,” he said.

