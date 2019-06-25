‘Nirmal’s Kubeer could be capital of Lord Kubera’s kingdom’

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Based on field explorations and writings available, a group of historians are proposing that ‘Kubeer’ town in Nirmal district could have been be the mythical capital of Kubera’s kingdom, the Lord of wealth and also the king of Yakshas.

The exploration was conducted by Balagam Rammohan, a member of Telangana Jagruthi history team who visited various ancient temples present in Kubeer. Ramoju Haragopal, a historian from the team, said “Kubeer was once Kubera Pattanam ruled by Kuberudu who is also known as Dhandhudu belonging to the Kuberakulu tribe.”

He added that writer BN Shasthri in his book on Adilabad also mentioned about Kubeer and Maishakas who ruled Bhainsa as their capital. Kubeer is just 18 kilometre away from Bhainsa. Kuberakas had rivalry with Maishakas for years.

The rivalry started with Kubera marrying Kamala Sri, a Buddhist. Maishakas with the help of ‘Kaaraveludu’, a patron of Jainism, fought against Kuberakas who were weakened after the war. It is said they left Kubeer and went on to build Dhanadhapuram in Andhra Pradesh, the historians added.

According to ‘Puranas’, Kuber is regarded as ‘Dikpaalakudu’ (the regent of the North) who ruled Alakapuri as his capital and also in mantras it is mentioned that Kuberudu is a king and a Yaksha. Bhattiprolu inscription also has a mention of ‘Kubeerakudu’ as a king.

Also, one of the temples in Kubeer belongs to Mahadev/ Dhaneshwar (Dhanadhudu). The team believes that this temple might have been built by descendants of Dhanadhudu.

Haragopal says that based on field observations and writings, they are proposing Kubeer as the capital of Kubera.

