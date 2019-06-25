Nirmal’s youngster killed in road accident in Maharashtra

By | Published: 1:58 pm

Nirmal: A youngster belonging to Nirmal town died when a car rammed into a stationary lorry at Solapur of Maharashtra on Tuesday early morning. Sources said that the deceased was Salman, 22, an owner of purified water plant and the son of Ayub, a TRS party’s leader of Nirmal

Salman received serious injrluries when the car dashed the lorry parked on a highway, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He along with some of his friends were returning from Goa at the time of the mishap. He went to the famous holiday spot a week back.

The body is being brought from the neighboring state and is likely to reach here by evening. The final rites are scheduled to be held in Nirmal soon after arrival of the mortal remains.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter