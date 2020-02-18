Nisha Bengani takes the brand into digital era

By | Published: 7:43 pm 7:44 pm

Hyderabad-based Nisha Bengani Gandhi, co-founder of Big Bears Advertising & Marketing, may have been just another entrepreneur if it wasn’t for the latest feather she added in her cap. Nisha has been recognised among the ‘100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders’ by the World Digital Marketing Congress.

World Digital Marketing Congress and Awards recognises exceptional work done by the marketing fraternity to take their brands into the digital era. The Congress also recognises and rewards leaders for the pioneering job of online asset creation amongst their peer-set for their brands. This event is a tribute to all those who believe in the power of digital.

The World Digital Marketing Congress is strategically supported by CMO Asia (www.cmoasia.org) and World Marketing Congress (www.worldmarketingcongress.org).

The ‘100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders’ is a result of an intensely researched process undertaken by the research cell to produce a shortlist of individuals who are doing extraordinary work and track the record of their achievements.

The award recognises Marketing Competencies, Strategic Perspective and Future Orientation, Track Record, Integrity and Ethics, and Commitment to Sustainability (Business, Social, and Environmental).

Under the able leadership of Nisha, Big Bears has spearheaded Digital Marketing campaigns for renowned national and international brands. Having gained a rich experience in MNCs.

Nisha co-founded Big Bears Advertising & Marketing in 2018. She now aims to lead the Digital Transformation wave in advertising and marketing, through connecting traditional ‘analog’ businesses with the digital world, and turn Big Bears into a 100-crore company by 2022.

