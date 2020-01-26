Nishith, Meghana bag tennis titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: G Sai Raj Nishith downed M Rahul 6-1 while D Meghana eased past Jasmitha Abhi Divvela 6-2 to claim top honours of the under-12 boys and girls categories at the Goldslam Junior Tennis Tournament which concluded at Pragathi Tennis Academy, Kukatpally on Sunday.

Results: Boys:U-10: K Chandra Sidharth bt Lemuel S Alladi 6-1; U-12: Abhiram Reddy Surasani bt Dhawal 6-0; U-14: G Sai Raj Nishith bt M Rahul 6-1

U-12 girls (round-robin): 1. Saavni Penametsa, 2. M Akshitha; U-14: D Meghana bt Jasmitha Abhi Divvela 6-2.

