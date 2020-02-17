Nissan to launch stylish SUV in 2020

By | Published: 5:48 pm 5:49 pm

Building on Nissan’s global SUV heritage and advanced technology, the New Compact SUV is designed for tomorrow’s journey as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence.

Nissan’s new SUV features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The Compact SUV is a testimony to Nissan’s Global SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering, building on Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS.