NIT-W signs MoU with IIT-Delhi

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Warangal Urban: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, through a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The objectives of the MoU include going hand in hand in academic and research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest, exchanging students and faculty and allowing NITW students for direct PhD entry at IIT-Delhi. It is expected that this collaboration will in due course lead to the collaborative research projects and joint supervision of PhD students. Students with CGPA 8 at the end of 6th semester are allowed to do summer internship at IIT-Delhi and complete their fourth year there. The students then will be considered for an admission into the PhD programme at IIT-Delhi.

Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT-W, said: “This MoU will create an opportunity for NIT-W students to pursue their PhD and get exposure to a highly competitive environment at a young age. Further, this would be instrumental in substantial improvement in research output of the faculty of both the premier institutions to keep pace with the rapidly changing technologies and environment by mutual cooperation.”

