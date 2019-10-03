NIT-Warangal adopts two villages

By | Published: 12:49 am

Warangal Rural: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, adopted two villages on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations on Wednesday, a team, comprising Director Prof NV Ramana Rao, Registrar Goverdhan Rao, student welfare dean Prof L Ramgopal Reddy, fifteen faculty members, a team of eight doctors and seven paramedical staff, and 90 students, visited Muddunoor village of Duggondi in Warangal Rural.

District Collector M Haritha, RDO, and village sarpanch Revuri Surendar Reddy attended the inaugural function of the village adoption programme. On the occasion, 150 blankets and 200 mosquito nets were distributed to the poor in the village. Writing pads and drawing kits too were distributed to schoolchildren. About 650 people from the village availed the free medical consulting facility and medicines.

The students and faculty began a survey to study the living conditions and problems faced by the villagers in areas of sanitation, roads, health and education. The details of the unemployed were also collected to plan skill development programmes.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Ramgopal Reddy said the other village adopted by them was Akkampet in Atmakur. “Akkampet is the native place of Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar. Soon, we will visit the village and try find out solutions, mainly technical ones, to the problems being faced by the villagers. It is a continuous process,” he added.

