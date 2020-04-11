NIT Warangal bags Covid-19 research project

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has bagged a project to fight the Covid-19. The award was given by the members of Covid-19 High Performance Computing Consortium.

This is a project Consortium to help researchers by providing access to high performance computing facilities available at NASA, IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft and MIT, University of Pittsburgh, and University of Illinois, etc., World’s top most scientific members reviewed the project idea and awarded it to principal investigator Dr Soumya Lipsa Rath and co- principal investigator Dr Kishant Kumar of NITW. Computational studies on virus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for Covid-19 disease will be carried in a controlled environment of temperature and humidity. This will help the researchers to understand the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 at molecular level.

