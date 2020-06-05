NIT Warangal develops its own Learning Management System

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has developed its own Learning Management System (LMS). It is an open source Model-based online teaching learning platform. This LMS brings students and staff on to the common online platform for effective teaching learning process. In view of the Covid-19 if the situation demands, the institute is gearing up for teaching through online mode. Through this LMS, a virtual class environment can be created in such a way that a student can attend his classes from hostel room or from his house. Assessment tools also can be integrated with this platform.

Though many commercial LMS options are available, NITW wanted to be self-reliant and has chosen to develop its own platform based on the available open source software. Prof N V Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal, appreciated the efforts made by the team led by Prof Bangaru Babu, Dean (Planning and Development) and Prof. K Ravi Kishore of ECE department and all the other members for their efforts to come up with this LMS.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .