NIT Warangal lends technical support to its adopted village

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Warangal Rural: To practically test the advanced technologies they have learnt in their courses, team Technozion (Technical Fest of NIT Warangal) accompanied by their faculty visited Muddunur village and solved various problems faced by the villagers. It may be recalled here that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, NIT Warangal has adopted a village, Muddunuru in the district. The students installed a mobile phone controlled water motor switch to help farmers whose farms were far away from their houses. Notably this system doesn’t need an Android phone to work.

They collected plastic bags from every family in the village and supplied the villagers with hundreds of eco-friendly bags.

The students voiced out for the village on a national level for the water awards competition, to felicitate the villages, which used water most efficiently. The students have also pitched various schemes put forth by the government for better employment, health, and opportunities, and they have also installed smart street lights for saving electricity. Village Sarpanch Revuri Surender Reddy, Panchayat secretary Katabathini Suresh, MPTC Aruna Ravi, Upa-sarpanch V Lata Srinivas, NIT Technozion coordinator Prof L Anjaneyulu, Associate Dean Dr J Ravi Kumar, student core team members Uday Supreet, Abhishek, Saranya, Tejeswini, Kaushik, Sairam and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter