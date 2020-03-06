NIT-Warangal plans new MTech course

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Warangal Urban: The Department of Electrical Engineering of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has decided to introduce a new M.Tech programme in ‘Smart Electric Grid’ from the academic year 2020-21.

The department obtained in-principle approval from the Academic Senate of the institute for starting the course. The department has conducted several internal faculty meetings and discussions and finalised a draft scheme and syllabus for the course.

This draft syllabus was circulated to a number of experts in the field and their suggestions were noted.

In this connection, the department has invited subject experts from academia and the industry — ABB, Bangalore; Power Grid Corporation of India, Gurgaon, New Delhi; National Load Despatch Centre of Power System Operation Corporation, New Delhi; GE Renewable Energy, Hyderabad; IISc, Bangalore; and IIT-Kharagpur — to deliberate and interact on how the programme can be effectively implemented.

A two-day workshop, which was inaugurated on Friday, was planned in conjunction with the Board of Studies (BoS) meeting to finalise the scheme and syllabus for the new M.Tech programme. NIT-Warangal Director Prof NV Ramana Rao inaugurated the workshop.

Prof S Srinivasa Rao, head of the department, explained the need and the background for launching the new M.Tech programme on Smart Electric Grid. He also briefly outlined the profile of the Department of Electrical Engineering and its research activities.

Akilur Rehaman, chief technology officer, ABB, congratulated NITW and Department of Electrical Engineering for launching the new programme on a highly contemporary and relevant technology that was impacting the electric power and energy sector.

