NIT-Warangal, Prime Textiles join hands for research

By | Published: 1:07 am

Warangal: National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) and Prime Textiles, Warangal, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday for educational and scientific research as part of IMPRINT project titled ‘Development and Demonstration of Pilot-scale Hybrid Waste Water Treatment System with Hydrodynamic Cavitation and Biosurfactant for Recycling Textile Effluent’ sanctioned to Chemical Engineering Department, NIT Warangal. The MoU will be valid for five years.

Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) is a first of its kind Pan IIT & MHRD initiative to address major engineering challenges. It is the first time local industry and NITW are attempting to solve the waste water treatment problem in Warangal.

Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT, Warangal, and Vijay Prathap Reddy, managing partner, Prime Textiles, Warangal, signed the MoU in the presence of Prof Shirish H Sonawane, principal investigator of IMPRINT project.

As per the joint statement released by Prof NV Ramana Rao and Prathap Reddy, the MoU is aimed at arranging internships, placements, guest lectures to graduates and post graduate students. It also aims at exploring mutual scientific cooperation between NITW and Prime Textiles.

