NIT Warangal scholar tests negative for COVID-19

By | Published: 11:25 am 11:40 am

Warangal Urban: The Ph.D scholar from the National Institute of Technology Warangal has tested negative for Coronavirus, according to the interim test report issued by the Gandhi Medical College.

The test report was released on Friday. The scholar suspected of being affected with Covid-19 has been isolated in the MGM Hospital. Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao, Director, faculty, staff and students of the Institute have expressed happiness that the Scholar is free from the virus. The Institute has thanked the District Administration, DMHO, MGM Hospital for their support.

The institute said it will continue to sanitize all areas frequently visited by the students and make available masks and sanitizers to the students. It is also conducting awareness drive with the help of DMHO to prevent the spread of the virus. All students returning from outside Warangal will be tested for any illness and appropriate treatment will be provided to them.

