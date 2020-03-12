NIT Warangal student admitted with virus symptoms

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Warangal Urban: A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, who has symptoms of Covid-19, was admitted to the isolation ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital here on Thursday.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, MGMH superintendent B Srinivas Rao said the student came with symptoms of Covid-19 and was immediately admitted to the isolation ward. “A decision on whether he should be shifted to Hyderabad or continue his stay here will be taken after consulting the Director of Health Department,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a press release, NITW Registrar S Goverdhan Rao said the student, a research scholar, returned from the US on March 1 after attending a conference and went to his native place in Kurnool. He returned to Hanamkonda on March 8 but was staying outside the campus. “As he was suffering from cold, cough, and fever, he was initially admitted in Rohini Hospital on March 10. The Rohini hospital authorities notified the case to the DMHO and he was shifted to MGM Hospital on Thursday afternoon. NITW has taken all precautionary measures to conduct medical examination of students returning from outside Warangal and also advised all faculty, staff and students to take preventive measures to ensure that they do not get any viral infection,” he added.

