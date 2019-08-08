NIT Warangal student hangs self in hostel room

By | Published: 12:25 am

Warangal Urban: A third year engineering student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, was found hanging at his hostel room on the campus on Wednesday.

According to Prof L Ram Gopal Reddy, Dean (Students Welfare), Kaushik Pandey from West Bengal, studying third year Computer Science Engineering (CSE), committed suicide as he was suffering from depression. He was found hanging in his hostel room 1020 in the 1K Mega hostel.

“Kaushik first joined the ECE branch. Since he performed extremely well in the first year, we gave him admission in CSE in the second year. But due to unknown reasons, he fared badly in the second year of the CSE. We don’t know whether the poor performance caused depression or depression affected his studies. It is said that he was even undergoing treatment for the depression,” he said.

Kaushik, who hailed from Malda in West Bengal, returned to the campus only on Monday along with his father Biplab Pandey, who runs a sweet shop in his home town. His father was staying at a lodge in Hanamkonda for the past two days to take care of his son in case of any medical emergency.

On Wednesday morning, Biplab called up his son but there was no answer. This prompted Biplab to come to the campus. When he informed the officials that his son was not answering the calls, the staff went to the hostel and knocked at the door. When they looked through the window, they found him hanging. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital mortuary by Kazipet police for autopsy.

