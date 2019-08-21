NIT-Warangal to organise second distinguished lecture

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Warangal Urban: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW) will organise the second distinguished lecture by Ambassador Anil Trigunayat on “India’s Changing and Challenging Neighbourhood” on Thursday at Ambedkar Learning Centre. The first lecture was delivered by Ambassador V P Haran in March, 2019.

These lectures are being conducted under the Outreach Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. With the successful conduct of the first Distinguished Lecture by Ambassador V P Haran, the Ministry of External Affairs decided to support the Distinguished Lecture every year. Prof K V Jayakumar, Dean International Relations & Alumni Affairs has been coordinating the lecture series at NITW.

Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, an Indian Foreign Service officer, has served in the Indian Missions in Cote d’Ivoire, Bangladesh, Mongolia, USA, Russia, Sweden, Nigeria, Libya and Jordan. He worked in the Economic, West Asia & North Africa and Consular Divisions in the Ministry of External Affairs . He also served as Director General/Joint Secretary for the Gulf & Haj Divisions in the Ministry of External Affairs and as Deputy Chief of Mission in the rank of Ambassador in the Embassy of India, Moscow.

