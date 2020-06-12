Nithya Menen makes digital debut with psychological thriller

By | Published: 4:21 pm

The psychological crime thriller has been unveiled by the Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The series has been created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and features Bollywood Superstar Abhishek Bachchan making his digital on-screen debut.

Alongside, the series also sees the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his award-winning role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Actor Saiyami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role.

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring an exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

