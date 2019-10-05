Niti Aayog chief all praise for KTR

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Calling Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao a dynamic, energetic and vibrant minister and a politician, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, said under KTR’s leadership Hyderabad has become the major investment destination for global companies. He said the minister has led industry progress in the last five years with his proactive approach.

He was in the city to participate in the inauguration of Nasdaq-listed semiconductor company Micron’s Global Development Centre on Friday.

He also said that the companies operating in the city are also achieving immense progress over the years and it is very natural for global corporates such as Micron Technology to choose Hyderabad for its large Global Development Centre. The companies that have set up base in the city have witnessed ten-fold growth over the years.

Micron will be able to scale up its operations with its presence in Hyderabad improving its ranking in the semiconductor industry, emerging as the leader eventually. Despite having presence in 18 countries, Micron is aptly focusing its efforts on strengthening its presence in Hyderabad, creating capacity to employ 1,500 people.

Global companies based out of the city are carrying out research and development, innovation and offering services that are of international standards. The State government has enabled a progressive ecosystem for industry with supportive policy framework. He also stated that the presence of IIT, IIIT and several engineering colleges have ensured that the city has available talent pool for the industry. The city has become a key hub for semiconductor, electronics and IT.

Stating that he has been fortunate to work with the Minister in the past, Kant said KTR has played a key role in the successful conduct of Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad when Ivanka Trump visited.

Talking about the progress made by the nation in the last five years, Kant highlighted that the Centre could bring five crore people out of poverty line. India has made tremendous strides in digitisation. The country has also been able to make internet and mobile data available to people at much lower cost compared to the US, China or Europe. With the strong 100 million mobile user base, there will be abundant opportunities in the data space. Solutions for global problems can be found in India with the help of digitisation. Adding to these strengths, the recent corporate tax reforms rolled out by the Centre are going to attract investments into the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of Micron’s centre, KTR said the company’s presence will further strengthen the city’s footprint in the sector. He invited Micron to set up its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, adding the State has created two exclusive electronic clusters. The minister assured all the support to the company if it chooses to set up its manufacturing base here.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter