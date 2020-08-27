NITI Aayog, ISB ink partnership

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog and Indian School of Business (ISB) came together to sign an institutional partnership to strengthen monitoring and evaluation in India. The objective is to work together in areas including capacity building of government officials, developing modules and conducting joint studies.

The Statement of Intent (SoI) was signed by Dr Sekhar Bonu, director general, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) at NITI Aayog and professor Rajendra Srivastava, dean, Indian School of Business.

Through this partnership, ISB and DMEO will also organise workshops, forums, seminars and such other activities which will lead to enhanced advocacy of Monitoring & Evaluation in the country. Through these interventions, it is expected to strengthen the capacities of regional institutions and local research ecosystems in the area of monitoring and evaluation of developmental programmes. Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB will anchor this initiative within ISB.

Speaking about this collaboration, the ISB dean said, “ISB will leverage the body of research and academic network at its command, to bring evidence-based research to the table, which I am sure will help in efficient policy making. This partnership between NITI and ISB is focused on working towards problems that are worth solving.”

