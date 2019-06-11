Niti Aayog pats Telangana for TB intervention

By | Published: 1:04 am 1:40 am

Hyderabad: The interventions taken by health authorities to eradicate Tuberculosis in Telangana have come for praise from National Institute of Transforming India (NITI) Aayog.

The premier policy think tank has commended authorities for launching TB clubs across the State, especially in the Khammam district, which has played an important role in preventing patients from defaulting on their medication.

The NITI Aayog on social media platform Twitter said that due to community engagement initiatives such as TB clubs, the default rate among TB patients in Khammam district, which falls in the aspirational district category of the Aayog, has come down from 5.6 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

Typically, the percentage of TB patients who are unable to complete their six months of free TB drug regimen or therapy, due to various reasons, hovers at around 5.6 per cent. Thanks to various initiatives, the default percentage of TB patients who are unable to complete their TB therapy is steadily on the decline across the State.

TB has remained a major stigma among patients and relatives. It becomes even more difficult in districts, where patients do not have a platform to share their struggles and fears that they come across while facing TB.

To address such challenges, for the last one-year the State TB authorities here have been trying to encourage district level TB officers to launch TB clubs, which mainly focus on providing access to support group for TB patients.

“ASHA workers, village Sarpanch, influential persons in the district, doctors and MPTCs are members of the TB club. TB champions, who have managed to defeat the ailment by thoroughly following the six months treatment regimen are invited and honoured. They share struggles with us, which is a learning experience for everybody,” says Dr V Subba Rao, District TB Controlling Officer, Khammam.

Many interventions

In the last few years, the State TB authorities have taken multiple interventions targeted at TB patients in the State, which received commendation in a report ‘State Initiatives on Patient Support Systems for TB Elimination in India’, released recently by Central TB Division of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The report specifically refers to the successful implementation of support systems for TB patients in Telangana on three major-fronts -nutrition, economic and psychosocial support. The Ministry report also praised the unique scheme of providing double ration to children with TB under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.