NITI Aayog’s strategy for AI

The proposal for a national strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI) was first made by the Finance Minister in his 2018-19 budget mandating NITI Aayog to establish the National Programme on AI, with a view to guiding the research and development in new and emerging technologies

In pursuance of the above, NITI Aayog has adopted a three-pronged approach – undertaking exploratory proof-of-concept AI projects in various areas, crafting a national strategy for building a vibrant AI ecosystem in India and collaborating with various experts and stakeholders.

It released a discussion paper on the national strategy for AI in June 2018. The paper focused on how India can leverage the transformative technologies to ensure social and inclusive growth in line with the development philosophy of the government. It is premised on the proposition that India, given its strengths and characteristics, has the potential to position itself among leaders on the global AI map – with a unique brand of #AIforAll.

#AIforAll will aim at

• Enhancing and empowering human capabilities to address the challenges of access, affordability, shortage and inconsistency of skilled expertise;

• Effective implementation of AI initiatives to evolve scalable solutions for emerging economies;

• Endeavours to tackle some of the global challenges from AI’s perspective, be it application, research, development, technology, or responsible AI.

#AIforAll will focus on harnessing collaborations and partnerships, and aspires to ensure prosperity for all.

Thus, #AIforAll means technology leadership in AI for achieving the greater good.

FOCUS AREAS

NITI Aayog has decided to focus on five sectors that are envisioned to benefit the most from AI in solving societal needs:

a) Healthcare: increased access and affordability of quality healthcare

b) Agriculture: enhanced farmers’ income, increased farm productivity and reduction of wastage

c) Education: improved access and quality of education

d) Smart Cities and Infrastructure: efficient and connectivity for the burgeoning urban population

e) Smart Mobility and Transportation: smarter and safer modes of transportation and better traffic and congestion problems.

CHALLENGES

To truly reap the benefits of deploying AI at scale, the report identified the following barriers that need to be addressed in order to achieve the goals of #AIforAll:

a) Lack of broad based expertise in research and application of AI

b) Absence of enabling data ecosystems – access to intelligent data

c) High resource cost and low awareness for adoption of AI

d) Privacy and security, including a lack of formal regulations around anonymisation of data.

e) Absence of collaborative approach to adoption and application of AI.

STRUCTURE

The paper proposes a two-tiered structure to address India’s AI research aspirations:

a) Centre of Research Excellence (CORE) focused on developing better understanding of existing core research and pushing technology frontiers through creation of new knowledge; b) International Centers of Transformational AI (ICTAI) with a mandate of developing and deploying application-based research. Private sector collaboration is envisioned to be a key aspect of ICTAIs.

BENEFITS OF AI TO THE IDENTIFIED AREAS

AI has the potential to provide large incremental value to a wide range of sectors globally, and is expected to be the key source of competitive advantage for firms.

a) Healthcare: Application of AI in healthcare can help address issues of high barriers to access to healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas that suffer from poor connectivity and limited supply of healthcare professionals. This can be achieved through implementation of use cases such as AI driven diagnostics, personalised treatment, early identification of potential pandemics, and imaging diagnostics, among others.

b) Agriculture: AI holds the promise of driving a food revolution and meeting the increased demand for food (global need to produce 50 per cent more food and cater to an additional 2 billion people by 2050 as compared to today). It also has the potential to address challenges such as inadequate demand prediction, lack of assured irrigation, and overuse / misuse of pesticides and fertilisers. Some use cases include improvement in crop yield through real time advisory, advanced detection of pest attacks, and prediction of crop prices to inform sowing practices.

c) Smart Mobility, including Transports and Logistics: Potential use cases in this domain include autonomous fleets for ride sharing, semi-autonomous features such as driver assist, and predictive engine monitoring and maintenance. Other areas that AI can impact include autonomous trucking and delivery, and improved traffic management.

d) Retail: The retail sector has been one of the early adopters of AI solutions, with applications such as improving user experience by providing personalised suggestions, preference-based browsing and image-based product search. Other use cases include customer demand anticipation, improved inventory management, and efficient delivery management.

e) Manufacturing: Manufacturing industry is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI based solutions, thus enabling ‘Factory of the Future’ through flexible and adaptable technical systems to automate processes and machinery to respond to unfamiliar or unexpected situations by making smart decisions. Impact areas include engineering (AI for R&D efforts), supply chain management (demand forecasting), production (AI can achieve cost reduction and increase efficiency), maintenance (predictive maintenance and increased asset utilisation), quality assurance (e.g. vision systems with machine learning algorithms to identify defects and deviations in product features), and in-plant logistics and warehousing.

f) Energy: Potential use cases in the energy sector include energy system modelling and forecasting to decrease unpredictability and increase efficiency in power balancing and usage. In renewable energy systems, AI can enable storage of energy through intelligent grids enabled by smart meters, and also improve the reliability and affordability of photovoltaic energy. Similar to the manufacturing sector, AI may also be deployed for predictive maintenance of grid infrastructure.

g) Smart Cities: Integration of AI in newly developed smart cities and infrastructure could also help meet the demands of a rapidly urbanising population and providing them with enhanced quality of life. Potential use cases include traffic control to reduce congestion and enhanced security through improved crowd management.

h) Education and Skilling: AI can potentially solve for quality and access issues observed in the Indian education sector. Potential use cases include augmenting and enhancing the learning experience through personalised learning, automating and expediting administrative tasks, and predicting the need for student intervention to reduce dropouts or recommend vocational training.

