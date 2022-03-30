Nitin Gadkari rides hydrogen-powered car to Parliament

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car, aiming to send a message for the adoption of renewable and green energy amid a surge in petrol and diesel prices.

Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Gadkari emphasised the need to spread awareness about ‘Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)’ technology and its benefits for hydrogen-based society in India.

Gadkari assured that ‘Green Hydrogen’ will be manufactured in India, and refuelling stations will be established, generating sustainable employment opportunities in the country.

The minister said India would soon become ‘Green Hydrogen’ exporting country.

“In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government through ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed for green and clean energy,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari has been vocal about transitioning to renewable and green energy. The rise in fuel prices may accelerate the process of transition.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 5.60 a litre in the past nine days. Prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday. This is the eighth increase in petrol and diesel price in the past nine days.