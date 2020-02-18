Nitin, Gayathri clinch SLAN chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:37 pm

Hyderabad: Nitin SN from Future Kids, Nanakramguda and Gayathri G from DSE Manikonda bagged Class VIII to X boys and girls chess titles respectively in the SLAN (Sports Local Area & Network) and TSCA (Telangana State Chess Association) Inter-School Chess Tournament at Meridian School, Madhapur on Sunday.

A total of 17 schools and around 1,200 students participated in the tournament.

Winners: Class I to IV: Boys: 1. Gathik N (5) HPS Begumpet, 2. Purav Khandewal (5) TIME School, Bandlaguda, 3. Pritish Saha (4) Meridian High School; Girls: 1. Gayatri Karipeddi (5) Rockwell International School, 2. Bhavya Sree (4) St Arnold’s School, 3. Sahasra (4) Meridian High School; Class V to VII: Boys: 1. Abhinav K (5) Future Kids, Nanakramguda, 2. Chetan Lilha (4.5) Future Kids, Nanakramguda, 3. Prem Ganesh (4) HPS. Begumpet; Girls: 1. Ayshwarya Roy (5) Future Kids, Nanakramguda, 2. Bhavya Sree P (4.5) Meridian High School, 3. Saachi Agarwal (4.5) NASR Girls School; Class VIII to X: Boys: 1. Nitin SN (5) Future Kids, Nanakramguda, 2. Jaya Krishna (4) Govt High School, NBT Nagar, 3. Akshay Kumar M (4), Govt High School, NBT Nagar; Girls: 1. Gayathri G (5) DSE Manikonda, 2. Veda Priya (4) Vignan, ECIL; 3. Srujana J (4) St Arnold’s.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.