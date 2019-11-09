Nitin helps Jahnavi School lift trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: All-rounder Nitin Sai Yadav did the rescue act once again as Jahnavi Junior College emerged HCA under-16 one day league champions with a hard-fought four-wicket win over Gowtham High School at ECIL Grounds on Friday.

Nitin bowled a tight spell to finish at 2/27 in 10 overs and slammed an unbeaten 72 with the bat as Jahnavi College overcome the target of 179 runs posed by Gowtham School in the final over. Earlier, Aashlesh (54) hit a fifty to help Gowtham High School score 178/9 in 50 overs.

Brief scores: Gowtham High School 178/9 in 50 overs (Aashlesh 54, Nitin Sai Yadav 2/27, Ruthik Yadav 2/27, Jatin Yadav 2/27) lost to Jahnavi Junior College 182/6 in 49.2 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 72 not out, Varun Tej 2/30).