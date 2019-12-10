By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:55 pm

Hyderabad: Left-arm spinner N Nitin Sai Yadav (4/70) led Hyderabad’s fight back against Mumbai on the second day of the four-day semifinals of the under-16 Vijay Merchant match in Una (Himachal Pradesh) on Tuesday.

Replying to Hyderabad’s modest score of 170, Mumbai began strongly and were cruising along at 150 for 4 in 64.4 overs. But Nitin along with Pavan Varma, Murgan Abhishek and Ashwad Rajiv, triggered a Mumbai collapse, who were eventually all out for 233 in 94.5 overs and thus taking a lead of 63 runs.

Mumbai began on a sound note although Pavan Varma removed opener Aarya Chowkidar in the 13th over. Opener W Swayam (36) and Vedanta Gadia (69) added 48 runs for the second wicket. Off spinner Murugan Abhishek broke the partnership by dismissing Swayam. Mumbai were 85 for 2 at lunch.

On resumption, Gadia went on to complete his half century. Varma took the crucial wicket of Gadia. Abhisehk got his second wicket by sending back Rajsigh Deshmukh. Hyderabad bowlers began to throttle the Mumbai batsman. Yadav got into the act by bagging the wickets of Musheer Khan (38) and Ayush Sachin Vartak before taking the last two wickets to end the Mumbai innings. Ashwad Rajiv also captured two wickets as Hyderabad made a remarkable fight back in the final session of the second day’s play.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 170 vs Mumbai 233 in 94.5 overs (Vedanta Gadi 69, W Swayam 36, Musheer Khan 38; Nitin Sai Yadav 4/70, Pranav Varma 2/58, Murugan Abhishek 2/65, Ashwad Rajiv 2/13).

