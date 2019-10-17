Nitya Mess: A destination for homely food in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:53 am

MANCHERIAL: Finding an eatery that sells homely food is a daunting task in any urban part these days. But, when it comes to Mancherial, your search for such an eating house comes to end with ‘Nitya Mess’, the household name for homely yet pure vegetarian meal, which is going to complete 20 years landmark of trust on this October 20. The luncheonette is located in front of main branch of SBI at Eqbal Ahmednagar in the town.

True to its name, Nitya Mess is an eternal destination of quality and tasty dishes cooked in hygienic environs for foodies and visitors of the erstwhile Adilabad district. The driving force behind this hotel is Chekkala Anitha, wife of Srinivas, who passionately operates it. Her dedication and determination has been playing a crucial role in successfully running the eatery for two decades, winning accolades from a wide range of customers.

In order to ensure taste, Anitha patiently cooks all varieties of dishes on her own. The owner cum chef uses good quality ingredients such as lentils, cooking oil, etc. to maintain the well-established credibility of customers. She spends over 14 hours a day for setting examples to workers of the hotel. She does not take a break from her work throughout the year and also avoids social functions to run the eatery. She, however, is helped by her husband, who quit the job of conductor with TSRTC to lend his wife an helping hand.

“Customers, after dining at our eatery, compliment and thank me. Their appreciation and satisfaction makes me to forget the hard work I put throughout the day in preparing the dishes. I learned culinary skills from my husband, whose family been into this field for around seven decades. I am fortunate to have the support and encouragement of Srinivas, my husband,” Anitha told Telangana Today.

The customers to the most-sought after mess include employees belonging to private and government sectors, students, businessmen, professionals and families. Visitors belonging to neighbouring Karimnagar and Warangal districts prefer to dine here, considering its popularity. “I have been eating meal at Nitya Mess for over a decade. The cuisines at the hotel are completely like homemade and fresh. One can have sumptuous food at affordable prices,” V Rakesh Kumar, an regular customer remarked.

“We both are continuing legacy of our father who used to run a hotel at Indanpalli in Jannaram mandal. Currently, we have four branches. We expanded the business as we opened curry point, breakfast and catering services. We are providing employment to 20 persons. It gives us immense pleasure to be in the field for quite long and for being most-sought after stop for vegetarian meal,” Srinivas informed.

