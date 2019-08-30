Nitya Naresh upbeat about role in OGF

By | Published: 10:05 pm 10:07 pm

Operation Gold Fish is another action thriller that is to be looked for. Nitya Naresh is one of the female leads sharing screen space with co-stars Sasha Chhetri and Aadi Saikumar. Having made her Telugu debut with Kerintha, Nitya is upbeat over winning the hearts of Telugu fans in Operation Gold Fish which is set in the backdrop of unrest region of Kashmir valley.

Nitya says that the movie comes under various genres given its myriad tracks of narrative. “If we achieve it, this is going to be our bigger accomplishment. It is multi-faceted, jam-packed and a gripping story of Kashmiris,” she added.

Nitya is also busy doing a movie in Malayalam under the direction of award winning filmmaker Balachandra Menon. “One is OGF, which is, hopefully, releasing in the next month or two and another one in Malayalam. I have been lucky to work with directors Sai Kumar Adivi and Balachandra who are very skilled in the craft,” she says.

Divulging her tryst with acting, Nitya shared, “Acting career took off without proper planning for me. Even while growing up, I never ever imagined to be an actor. I wanted to be an architect during my childhood. Later, fashion designer… after that, I wanted to be a travel host.

Filmmaking came into my life when I was in post-graduation in filmmaking from St Xaviers College. Then also, I thought I would become an assistant director after settling in Mumbai. Applying for a job in Dharma Productions to try my luck in direction field was on my mind. Sheer luck and destiny pushed me into acting. My debut film was with Sai Kiran in Kerintha. I did theatre but screen acting is quite different from the stage acting,” she says.

The daughter of a Navy personnel, Nitya happened to find the glamour industry quite different from her upbringing in a fauji family. “After foraying into the glamour industry, I am determined not to change as a person as best as I can. This industry is very different from the kind of life that I’m accustomed to. Sometimes, I feel like getting carried away, but I promise myself I always have my feet on the ground,” she says.

On director Sai Kiran Adivi — “I never thought I would do my next movie with the same director with whom I filmed my debut movie. Unlike other directors, Sai Kiran sir is calm and ‘straight to point’ person, yet creative. I have heard many of his works. One of the best things he would do is none could expect the twist in his story.”

