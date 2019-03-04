Nivetha on cloud nine

By | Published: 10:23 pm

118, a thriller which released on March 1 is seeing some really good collections at the box office and the whole team is on cloud nine about it. After a long time, Kalyan Ram, too, has bagged a hit.

The film also had Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame, and Nivetha Thomas, who is being lauded for her performance.Overwhelmed with all the love she has received for this film, Nivetha took to her official Twitter handle to thank her fans and audience, and wrote, “#118Movie was a take on something interesting. It was my first release of 2019, and I wholeheartedly thank the audience who saw the film and gave it your support.

Your genuine response and word of mouth positioned this movie in a better place. Thank you so much! …….to my team, @kvguhan sir, @NANDAMURIKALYAN sir, @shalinipandeyyy @smkoneru sir, Kiran garu,Tammiraju garu,Production unit,Direction&Camera dept., Drivers,hair&makeup team,fight masters, publicists.. thank you so much for your contribution to #118Movie Made it what it is. …Lastly, every character I play in every film is forever with me and it was an honour to portray Aadhya on screen! Thank you for your kind words and appreciation, they mean so much to me! Mari inko pathra lo,inko kotha movie lo thondraga kaludham! Inka vasthune untundhi.Ottu :).” (sic)