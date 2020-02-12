Nizam College are Osmania University tennikoit champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:44 pm 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Nizam College rallied past Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College 2-1 to emerge champions of the Osmania University Inter-college Tennikoit Tournament for men at Tennikoit Court, Lal Bahadur Stadium on Tuesday. OU Technology bagged third place.

Results: Final: Nizam College bt Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College 2-1; Third-place match: OU Technology bt Bhavans Sainkpuri 2-0; Semifinals: Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College bt Bhavans Sainkpuri 2-0; Nizam College bt OU Technology 2-0; First round: OU Technology bt UCPE 2-0; Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College bt OU Arts College 2-1; Nizam College bt UCS Saifabad 2-0.

