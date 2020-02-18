Nizam College bag OU kabaddi title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: Nizam College whipped past hosts Siddhartha College of Physical Education 32-22 in the Osmania University Inter-College Kabaddi Championship (Men) final to emerge champions in Ranga Reddy on Tuesday.

Results: Final: Nizam College bt Siddhartha College of Physical Education 32-22; Third place: Loyola Academy bt GDC Hayathnagar 18-15; Other matches: Nizam College bt City College 24-13; Sidhartha College for Physical Education bt BJR Degree College 23-19; Loyola Academy bt Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College 14-8; GDC Hayathnagar bt OU Arts College 26 -8; Nizam College bt Loyola Academy 22-10; Sidhartha College for Physical Education bt GDC Hayathnagar 22-14.

