Nizam College boys, SCF girls triumph

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:26 pm

Hyderabad: Nizam College Basketball Academy boys and SCF girls emerged champions in the under-12 category in the NBA Dream Junior Basketball Day/Night tournament at the Sports Coaching Foundation premises on Friday.

In the boys category, Nizam College Basketball Academy defeated hosts SCF 9-7 while SCF girls blanked All Saints 8-0 for the titles.

In the under-14 boys, CCOB downed St Joseph High School 9-7 while St Pius High School girls downed SMR Gated Community Academy 6-4 in the final. In under-16 category, NCC downed CCOB 13-9 while St Joseph High School girls thrashed St Ann’s 12-4.

The tournament witnessed around 46 teams in all categories from in and around Hyderabad.

Results: U-12: Boys: Nizam College Basketball Academy 9 bt SCF Boys 7; Girls: SCF Girls 8 bt All Saints 0; U-14: Boys: CCOB 9 bt St Joseph High School 7; Girls: St Pius High School 6 bt SMR Gated Community Academy 4;U-16: Boys: NCC 13 bt CCOB 9; Girls: St Joseph High School 12 bt St Ann’s 4

