Nizam College: Portals of prestige and pride not anymore

Hyderabad: To walk through the hallowed portals of a prestigious institution like the Nizam College is indeed an awesome experience. Moreover, to be an Alumni of such a glorious educational academy is indeed a reason to feel privileged and great pride.

If Nizam College has a rich legacy of grooming illustrious personalities in various fields, the sports arena witnessed a galaxy of stalwarts who strode the sporting firmament. Located in the centre of the city Nizam College was established in1887, and immediately became a premier institution. It is steeped in rich tradition. This constituent college of the Osmania University, Nizam College stands tall and boasts of such sporting luminaries like Ghulam Ahmed, ML Jaisimha, Asif Iqbal, Mohammad Azharuddin (all cricket), SS Hakim, SS Waseem (football) Mir Khasim Ali (table tennis), SP Misra, Narendranath (tennis), T Gopal (volleyball), Dhanalakshmi (athletics), Manoj Kumar (badminton) and many others gracing the college.

The sprawling ground was one of the main features of the college but it is now mostly reduced to conducting public meetings and entertainment gatherings. Apart from a formidable cricket team, it had some fabulous sport persons in football, volleyball, basketball, boxing, tennis, badminton, athletics etc. The college even encouraged eminent coach Chiranjeevi to churn out boxers from boxing gym.It had a swimming pool too but that was disbanded 15 years ago. There was always a huge turnout for any sporting activity but cricket and football always headed the list.

L B Laxmikanth Rathod, principal of Nizam College, admitted the Alumni has lost the past glory. “It was a sports hub of the city. We are also helpless. Ever since the sports quota was removed, there is a rapid decline of sports persons getting admitted to the college. Otherwise, in the past the college had the tradition of having at least 100 athletes in various disciplines in Osmania University team annually.

“We are trying to recreate the sport ambience once again. We constructed a gym of international class. We have applied in the Khelo India scheme for football,” said Rathod, who was the manager of Indian team to the World University Games last year. Rajesh Kumar, Principal and Head University College of Physical Education, (Osmania University), said that college was full of activity in the past. “We had a glorious tradition and we were a force to reckon with in sports. But there is a steady decline and we have to reinvent with new ideas to make it vibrant in sports again,” said the athletics coach.

Old-timers have fond memories of the college. As former Hyderabad Ranji captain Vivek Jaisimha said the college had a special bond with sportspersons. “It was one of the colleges those days which encouraged sports in a big way and that is the reason you have a rich line of international sports persons.”

Former Indian captain Azharuddin, one of the famous students of the college, rightly said the institution has lost its old charm. “Nizam College played an important role in my initial days of my game. It has a rich history. The college was always busy with sports activity and unfortunately it is missing now. It is sad.”

