Nizam-era school in Siddipet heralded social change: Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said Government Multipurpose High School in Siddipet had brought a great social change in the town since it had given an opportunity for thousands of children, who were earlier deprived of education, to attend school.

Since its inception, Rao said it had produced seven MLAs, two MPs, one MLC, several educationalists and social activists in the past 75 years. The Minister termed the reunion of alumni members of the school as a meeting of seven generations that had passed out of the school.

The school, which was started by the seventh Nizam in 1938 as an Urdu medium school, was upgraded to a high school in 1945 and Telugu medium was introduced up to Class X.

After unveiling a pylon on the premises of the school as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday, the Minister called upon the strong alumni to contribute to the development of the school as part of giving back to their school. Rao asked them to either help the school build the best infrastructure or share their knowledge.

He called upon them to set an example in protecting government schools by putting a collective effort. Elaborating various efforts by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to strengthen the education institutes in the government sector, the Minister vowed to extend all support for improving the facilities in the school.

MLA, Manakonduru, Rasamayi Balakishan, ZP Chairperson Veleti Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu and others were present.

