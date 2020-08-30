Nizamabad: 11 old age residents test positive

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Nizamabad: Eleven persons infected with coronavirus at Lalana Old Age home of Ankapur village of Nizamabad district and management shifted them to Nizamabad and Armoor government hospitals for treatment.

The old age home is situated at Ankapur village of Armoor mandal in Nizamabad district. As Covid cases rise in district, the management decided to conduct Covid tests to all the persons who are staying in the home.

Rajareddy, chairman, Lalana Old Age home, said that after conducting the tests of 57 persons, 11 tested positive. He said that they shifted 8 persons to the Nizamabad and 3 persons to Armoor government hospitals for further treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .