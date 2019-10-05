Nizamabad: 421 centers to be launched for paddy produce

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Nizamabad: Civil Supplies department targeted to procure 11 lakhs 70 thousand tons paddy in erstwhile Nizamabad district. Among them, 7 lakhs tons will be procured in Nizamabad and 4.70 lakhs tons will be procured in Kamareddy district, totally 421 procurement centers will be launching in both districts.

Kamareddy Joint Collector Yadireddy said that in 2019-20 Kharif season, civil supplies department targeted to procure 4.70 lakh tons in Kamareddy district, for this department would be launching 190 procurement centers, among them 180 centers running through PACCS and 10 centers running through IKP.

Nizamabad Joint collector Venkateswarlu said that in 2019-20 kharif season nearly 8.10 lakh tons paddy would be producing in Nizamabad district in 1.27 lakhs hectors. Civil supplies department targeted to procure 7 lakh tons in the district and launching 231 procurement centers in the district, through PACA, IDCMS, IKP, MEPMA, HACA and supplying moisture meters, electronic weighing machines, paddy cleaners, tarpaulins, also collecting empty gunny bags.

