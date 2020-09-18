Nizamabad: 83 teak wood logs seized from Indalwai forest

On the receiving the tip-off, Forest Section Officer Surender and Beat Officer Shekhar conducted raids in the area and seized wood worth Rs. 50000

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nizamabad: Indalwai forest range officials on Friday, conducted raids and seized 83 teak wood logs after getting the information that teak wood smugglers have cut down a large number of teak trees and put them in a field at Onnjipet village of Gadkol-Kondapur section of Indalwai forest range.

On the receiving the tip-off, Forest Section Officer Surender and Beat Officer Shekhar conducted raids in the area. The smugglers, however, escaped from the spot, leaving logs behind in an agriculture field.

The loges were shifted to the range office. Forest Range officer Himachandana said that the seized teak logs are worth Rs 50,000 in the market, adding that an enquiry would be conducted.

