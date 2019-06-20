Nizamabad: ASI suspended for rude behaviour with farmer

By | Published: 12:04 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Range DIG Shivashankar Reddy suspended Navipet ASI Johnson for bashing up a farmer and putting him nude in the lockup. DIG conducted an investigation into the matter on Wednesday and removed ASI from the duties.

Madhusudan Rao and Kiran Rao, farmers belonging to Palda village had been in dispute for sometime about electricity connection for their pump sets. Then, Madhusudhan Rao lodged a complaint against Kiran Rao who disconnected the electricity in his field with the help of Ganga Rao on June 15.

Later, both Madhusudana Rao and Kiran Rao compromised and the latter also agreed to reinstall the electricity connection in his neighbour’s filed. However, Kiran Rao, once again, removed the power connection after installation on June 17 prompting Madhusudan to approach Navipet police once again to complain on the same.

In the process, the angry Navipet ASI Johnson called up Kiran Rao to the police station and beat him up with rubber pipe and put him in the lockup at the station after removing his clothes which was revealed by the CC Camera footage.

The victim Kiran Rao approached Nizamabad CP Karthikeya and DIG Shivashankar Reddy who ordered Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Rao to conduct an enquiry. Based on the investigation, a disciplinary action was taken against the ASI Johnson for behaving rudely with the farmer and suspended him from the services.

