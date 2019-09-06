Nizamabad: Booty worth Rs 5.5 lakh seized from inter-State offender

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials on Thursday nabbed an inter-State offender on charges of stealing cash and gold ornaments from train passengers.

The GRP recovered 85 grams of gold ornaments, four mobile phones and Rs.1.91 lakh in cash, all worth over Rs 5.5 lakh, from Sugave Shesha Rao (34) alias Kishore, a catering businessman and native of Kerur village in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Railway Deputy Superintendent of Police (Urban) S. Rajendra Prasad, at a press conference here on Friday, said Rao was caught while moving under suspicious circumstances on Platform Number 1 near the main entrance of Nizamabad railway station.

After being grilled, he confessed to thefts in moving trains. Explaining Rao’s modus operandi, Prasad said he would regularly board trains bound to Secunderabad at the Nanded railway station and observe women passengers who were carrying handbags. After snatching the bag, he would return to his native place. He committed offences in Parli in Maharashtra after forming a gang with Dinesh Wattor, Chandapur Santosh and Harish, all natives of Nanded in 2016 and 17 and dispose the stolen property.

After quitting the gang five months ago, he went solo and stole 60 grams of gold ornaments from a passenger’s handbag in Visakha Express in February at Indalwai railway station while gold ornaments weighing 19 grams and Rs.11,000 net cash was stolen from another passenger’s bag in Rayalaseema Express in April at Kamareddy railway station.

In May, Rao stole 33 grams of gold ornaments from a woman’s handbag in Visakha Express between Dichpally-Kamareddy railway stations. He committed similar offences in Jaipur Express and Ajanta Express trains at Nizamabad and Kamareddy railway stations respectively in July and August.

