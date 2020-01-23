Nizamabad Collector inspects arrangements in counting centre

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy inspected the counting arrangements at Nizamabad Polytechnic College and said cell phones would not be allowed into the counting hall.

Of the 60 divisions, counting of 30 divisions would be taken up in two halls of a building and counting of the other 30 divisions would be done in the three halls at the rear of the college.

He asked officials to arrange for two separate entrances leading to the counting halls for officials and agents and also to provide name plates and direction boards.

Later, the Collector held a conference with officials on counting arrangements from his chambers. He told them to ensure that all staff report to duty at counting centre by 6 am. He said none would be allowed to come near the counting centres within 100 metres range.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter