Nizamabad Collector inspects works on new Collectorate complex

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy inspected works on the integrated collectorate complex at Dubba area of Nizamabad and ordered officials to complete the works before the Dasara festival.

On Thursday the Collector visited the integrated collectorate complex, along with Road and Buildings, TRANSCO and Revenue officials and said that all the department officials should complete works, to launch it on the auspicious occasion of Dasara.

He said the complex was in 25 acres area, along with lawns; officials should speed up civil, electrical, furniture, and other works and complete them as early as possible. He said that after completion of the complex, various government offices would be shifted to facilitate people who arrive on various works to the district headquarters; provide seating, drinking water, toilets, transport, and other facilities.

On the occasion R&B SE Rajeshwar Reddy, Nizamabad RDO Ravi, Nizamabad North Tahsildar Santhosh Kumar, TRANSCO SE, and other department officials were present.

