Nizamabad Collector miffed over poor sanitation works

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad district Collector M Rammohan Rao visited Bheemgal and Muchkur village of Bheemgal mandal on Tuesday as part of 30-day Action plan and expressed anguish over poor sanitation works.

Collector appealed the villagers to give high priority to the sanitation and directed the officials to create awareness about sanitation and litter free village among the villagers.

Rao advised the villagers to not to dump garbage on roads and directed officials to penalize those who dump garbage.

Collector expressed dissatisfaction for not preparing the village economic plan as part of action plan, ordered the MPDO, to serve a notice to the village secretary.

At the occasion MPDO Rajeshwar, Tahsildar Tara Sing, Mandal special officer Rajeshwar, public representatives and officials were present.

