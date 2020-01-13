Nizamabad Collector suspends pharmacist at PHC

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Nizamabad: A pharmacist, working at Chandrashekhar colony Primary Health Care (PHC) unit, who was absent without permission, was suspended by the District Collector during a surprise visit to the PHC on Monday.

He checked the attendance register and enquired about absent employees. He found that pharmacist Vinod Kumar and accountant Vandana were absent, and, Health Officer Vinod Kumar and attender Chand Pasha, arrived late to the duties.

The Collector asked the Nizamabad District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Sudershan to suspend pharmacist Vinod and issue memos to Health Officer Nageshwar Reddy and attender Chand Pasha. He said punctuality had to be maintained by all empoyees.

