Nizamabad Collector warns revenue officials against irregularities

Published: 7:57 pm

Nizamabad: The District Collector M Rammohan Rao has warned that any action by the revenue officials which leads to harassment of people or any irregularity in the Land Regularisation and Upgradation Programme (LRUP) will be dealt with severely.

He was speaking at a review meeting on Thursday, which was attended by Nizamabad division revenue officials, along with Joint Collector Venkateswarlu on LRU programme and Paddy procurement.

Rao said that revenue officials should complete the LRUP in a mission mode. Revenue officials should rectify any errors immediately, except those in sub-judice cases and issue pattadar pass books to the farmers.

He said that if officials rejected any claims, they should mention the reasons. The government has ordered that the programme be completed in 100 days, but revenue officials had not done so. He asked officials to be careful about allegations and irregularities.

JC Venkateswarlu said that officials should provide sufficient gunny bags at paddy procurement centers and arrange sufficient trucks to transport paddy from centers, also arrange minimum facilities for farmers at procurement centers. In this meeting DRO Anjaiah, Nizamabad RDO Venkateshwarlu, Tahsildars and Deputy Tahsildars participated.

