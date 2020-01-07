Nizamabad cops foil woman’s suicide bid

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Nizamabad: Indalwai police responded immediately and saved a woman in Nizamabad district, after receiving a call on Dial-100. They reached the spot within five minutes and saved her life. Gannaram villagers observed that woman was sitting on the banks of Gannaram tank and weeping. On seeing her the villagers called up Dial-100 on Sunday evening and told the police about the woman. The Indalwai SI Shivaprasad Reddy reached the spot within five minutes along with his staff.

When they reached the spot the woman was trying to jump into the tank. The police warned her and stopped her from taking her life and later provided counselling and handed her over to her mother. D Vardhini (22), a resident of Kanjar village of Mopal mandal, said as she was unhappy with her marriage, she wanted to end her life.

Shivaprasad Reddy, SI, said that they were happy that they could save the life of a young woman after receiving a call on Dial-100.

