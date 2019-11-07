Nizamabad CP appeals to farmers not to dry paddy on roads

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya on Thursday appealed to farmers not to dry paddy on the roads, since it causes accidents. There have been several fatal accidents on this count, he said, and warned of severe action if paddy was left for drying on the roads.

Pointing out that drying of grains on State and National Highways, besides gram panchayat roads, had resulted in several accidents in Nizamabad district, the Commissioner said that four days ago, two youths died at Nandipet mandal headquarters when their motorcycle skidded after hitting the stones placed beside the heap of grains on the road. There were several similar accidents in the district in the recent past, and hundreds of people die in the State on account of this practice, Karthikeya said.

By seeing this trend, the Police Department has taken the initiative to prevent farmers from drying foodgrains on the State, Central and GP roads. Karthikeya said that there was no permission to dry grains on roads, and the Police Department, local VROs, police officials are creating awareness among farmers about accidents. He said Agriculture Department officials were also conducting awareness programmes in villages against drying grains on the roads and police cultural troupes too were creating awareness among people through their ‘kala brundams’.

The CP warned that if anyone violates these norms, action would be taken against them. Karthikeya also appealed to two wheeler drivers to wear helmet and take safety precautions while driving their vehicles.

